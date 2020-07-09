Birmingham Hotel Welcomed Over 3000 Key Workers During Lockdown Period

Ibis Styles Birmingham – Hagley Road has hosted over 3,000 key workers during the three-month lockdown period, spanning 1st April – 30th June 2020.

The hotel, which is preparing to reopen to the general public on 4th July 2020, has welcomed approximately 3,245 key workers through its doors who were essential to the COVID-19 emergency response, as well as those who needed a place to stay as their primary home was not available to them.

As lockdown restrictions were gradually eased, the hotel was also able to welcome professionals from the construction sector that were resuming work in Birmingham, such as supporting the development of the HS2 network.

Danny Crompton, General Manger said: “The number of key workers and essential guests that we have been able to welcome over the three-month lockdown period has been astounding.

“At the beginning of lockdown, we knew that we wanted to remain open for those who fell into the essential worker category as we knew people would still need somewhere to stay in the city, particularly with Birmingham originally opening its own Nightingale hospital.

“We followed a strict screening policy of all guests to ensure that their stay was for essential reasons and ensured all those who visited the hotel were not showing any coronavirus-related symptoms.

“Remaining open during the lockdown has put us in a very good position as we prepare to open to the general public this weekend, as we already have many of the necessary safety measures in place and are now working hard to introduce these measures into the communal spaces of the hotel, such as the restaurant area.

“We were also able to keep 10 members of staff in full time employment throughout lockdown and we are now bringing back those who had to put on furlough ahead of our reopening to the general public.”

The hotel has received numerous positive reviews from guests who stayed at the hotel during lockdown, with one stating: “I am a key worker who stayed at the hotel for a number of weeks and I cannot praise the hotel and staff enough.

“The team of staff at the hotel are fantastic! Nothing was too much trouble and every time I needed help, they have gone above and beyond to help me.”