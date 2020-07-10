Pubs And Restaurants See Trade Down 45% On Opening Weekend

Managed pub, bar and restaurant companies that opened sites in England last weekend have reported like-for-like trading 44.5% down on the corresponding weekend last year, according to latest Coffer Peach Business Tracker data.

Tracker figures reveal that 36% of group-operated sites were open for eating and drinking inside on July 4 and 5, the first time that hospitality business were allowed to reopen fully since lockdown.

Managed pubs and bars that opened saw sales 44.7% below pre-COVID levels compared to the same weekend in 2019. Group-owned restaurants that were open were 41.1% down.

However, many more pubs opened their doors than restaurants. The industry barometer shows that 42% of managed pubs, bars and pub restaurants traded, while just 12% of restaurants were open for business.

“Trading at around 55% of pre-COVID norms may seem a disappointing result, and it won’t be profitable for operators, but it is very much in line with what we have seen in other markets,” said Karl Chessell, director of CGA, the business insight consultancy that produces the Tracker, in partnership with The Coffer Group and RSM.

“When bars and restaurants began reopening in the US during May, it was only after a couple of weeks that sales reached 54% of pre-COVID levels, according to data from Nielsen CGA, our Chicago-based research business.

“It is going to take time for the trade to return but this provides a foundation on which to build consumer confidence and adapt and improve operations,” he added.