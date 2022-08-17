Black Diamond Pub Company Opens Third Pub in Twelve Months

Share Tweet Share Email

Black Diamond Pub Company, a high-end and food-led pub company operating village pubs, has taken on its third pub with Greene King Pub Partners – The Three Tuns in Biddenham, Bedfordshire.

Ahead of its reopening, The Three Tuns has been transformed with a joint investment from pub owner Greene King Pub Partners and the Black Diamond Pub Company in excess of £300,000

As part of the transformation, The Three Tuns has received a full refurbishment inside featuring a completely redesigned bar creating a new space for eating and drinking, as well as all new furniture including fixed seating. Outside, the pub has new signage, decorations and sail coverings over its rear garden.

The kitchen of the pub has also been refurbished to serve the Black Diamond Pub Company’s high-end food offer, which uses locally sourced produce from Bedfordshire as well as well as products from quality suppliers located further afield. All the pub’s meat will be provided by a local family-run butcher less than ten miles from the pub. The wine list for the pub has been produced in partnership with a Bedfordshire based wine merchant.

The Three Tuns is Black Diamond Pub Company’s third pub. Its other pubs are The French Horn in Steppingley, Bedfordshire and The Crooked Billet in Newton Longville near Milton Keynes. All three pubs are operated in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners and have a large focus on the local communities they serve as the village pub and local social hub. In recognition of this, the Black Diamond Pub Company has been shortlisted for the Best New Business Category at the Luton & Bedfordshire SME Business Awards 2022. The Winner will be announced in September.

Matt Henman, founder of the Black Diamond Pub Company, said:

“As a growing pub business, I am delighted to have opened our next pub in partnership with Greene King – The Three Tuns in Biddenham.

“We have built a strong relationship with Greene King Pub Partners through difficult trading times, and when the opportunity came up to take on The Three Tuns, we jumped at it. The pub has everything we look for – local village pub setting with the space and features needed to implement our high-end, food-led offer.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We are all about supporting our partners to grow and develop their businesses and our partnership with Matt and the team at The Black Diamond Pub Company is a perfect example of it. I look forward to seeing The Three Tuns go from strength-to-strength as The Black Diamond Pub Company’s third pub with us.”