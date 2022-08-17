Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Seeks Aspiring Chefs in Scotland

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has announced that the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is again seeking applications from aspiring chefs working in Scotland. Eligible applicants can find out more information by visiting https://hitscotland.co.uk/scholarships

Positioned as the ultimate scholarship that any aspiring chef in Scotland could receive, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for any chef looking to grow their knowledge and gain experience within renowned establishments.

Sponsored by HIT Scotland and The Gleneagles Hotel, and supported by Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and Perth College UHI, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is now in its 3rd year. The scholarship launched in 2019, with the late Andrew Fairlie spearheading the initiative in partnership with HIT Scotland – an industry charity he was closely associated with.

The recipient will gain industry-wide recognition as an Andrew Fairlie Scholar and experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to continue their culinary education, such as a practical stage at 2 Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and 3-star restaurant Core by Clare Smyth in London.

Last year, two scholarships were awarded to Josh Wilkinson and Amy Stephenson.

The judges include some of the country’s finest chefs, who all knew Andrew Fairlie well. Joining Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, is fellow 2 Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge, Masterchef winner and National Chef of Scotland, Gary McLean, Lorna McNee, 1 star Head Chef at Cail Bruich, and Andrew’s former mentor Keith Podmore.

Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, said:

“I’m delighted that we are starting the search for another Andrew Fairlie scholar, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Scotland’s future stars have to offer this year.

“I’m excited to see what the applicants design as their dish to be cooked if they make the Final skills test. We’ve put some conditions on what that should include, but we want the chefs to use their knowledge and creativity to come up with something to showcase their personality, and impress us.

“The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for chefs that want to push themselves to be the best they can be, to learn from and be inspired by other talented chefs, and to continue their personal development in this industry that we love.”

To apply, potential candidates will complete an online application exploring their thoughts on why they’d like to win this scholarship, their hopes for their future career as a chef, and who in the industry has recently inspired them. They will have to show their knowledge and creativity by creating a dish to be cooked and served on Finals Day in November, using their choice of wild furred Scottish game in season, with 2 garnishes (1 must include fruit), accompanied by a poivrade sauce. From this, up to 6 chefs will be chosen to take part in the Grand Final in November.

The finalists will take part in a skills test at Perth College UHI which will focus on their skills, knowledge, and creativity, with the winner showing the right mix of personality and professionalism to be named an Andrew Fairlie Scholar. Eligible applicants can find out more information by visiting https://hitscotland.co.uk/scholarships