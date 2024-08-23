Black Sheep Brewery Toasts To A Year Of Burrow’s Blonde And Over £20K Raised

Share Tweet Share Email

Commemorating the first anniversary of Burrow’s Blonde, Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery has announced it has raised £27,777 for the motor neurone disease (MND) community, in honour of the late Rob Burrow MBE.

This milestone follows a successful year of sales of the light and zesty blonde ale, brewed for Rob and his family in partnership with The Good Racing Co.

Since its launch, Burrow’s Blonde has contributed 10p from every pint and bottle sold to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club. The money raised will goes towards supporting the MND community, ensuring that Rob’s remarkable legacy, both on and off the field, lives on.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, commented:

“Rob’s courage and determination continues to inspire so many, and it is an honour to keep supporting his legacy.

“Named and designed in Rob’s honour, Burrow’s Blonde not only raises vital funds for the MND community, but it also serves as a reminder of the incredible impact he had on everyone who knew him.”