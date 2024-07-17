Blackpool Toppled As Nation’s Best Staycation Destination

Share Tweet Share Email

Blackpool has been toppled from the top spot as the nation’s best staycation destination by the Lake District and Dorset, as the cost of accommodation and a family day out have climbed substantially over the last year across the seaside favourite.

That’s according to the latest Staycation Index by finance specialists, RIFT, who ranked eight of the nation’s best staycation destinations scoring them on the affordability of accommodation, the cost of a family day out to a nearby attraction, the price of a pint and the cost of an all important fish and chip supper.

The lower the cost of each aspect, the higher the score, with the winning destination crowned based on the highest total index score.

The figures show that across the eight staycation destinations analysed, the cost of short term rental accommodation such as an AirBnB comes in at an average £194 per day, up 33% versus the £146 RIFT found last year.

The average day out for a family of four will set you back £68, up 8% versus last year, while the average cost of a pint has climbed by 3% annually coming in at £4.41 today.

Finally, the average cost of just one fish and chip supper sits at an average of £11.69, having increased by 4% on last year.

Last year RIFT found that both Blackpool and the Lake District topped the table when it came to the best balance of costs across the board. However, this year Blackpool has fallen to third in the overall rankings with a score of 4.05.

This is largely due to the fact that the cost of a family day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the most expensive of all locations analysed by RIFT, with the price for two children and two adults coming in at £180.

In contrast, the average cost of a day out at The World of Beatrix Potter in the Lake District has fallen by 35% annually, helping to cement the Lake District as the nation’s best staycation destination when it comes to overall affordability with an overall index score of 5.06 according to RIFT.

Dorset ranks second with a score of 4.11, with Devon (4.03) and The Cotswolds (4.02) completing the top five.

It’s worth noting that with inflation only just now easing, all staycation destinations analysed by RIFT have seen accommodation costs climb over the last year.

Just the Lake District has seen the cost of a family day out reduce, with the rest seeing this cost increase.

The Cotswolds is the only area to have seen the price of a pint come down versus last year, whilst every area has also seen an increase in the price of a fish and chip supper.

Bradley Post, MD of RIFT, commented:

“The recent wet weather might not be the only factor putting you off a staycation this year. Our latest index shows that with inflation having only just eased, the cost of everything from accommodation to some fish and chips is higher than it was last year.

That’s not to say you can’t have a great holiday if you plan appropriately and if you know where to look, there are some bargains to be had.

So with the economy now finding its feet, we’d encourage you to help further its recovery by spending your hard earned money holidaying domestically and supporting local businesses and the domestic tourism industry.”