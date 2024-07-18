National Pubwatch Launches Major Review Into The Impact Of Pubwatches In Creating Safer Drinking Environments

Share Tweet Share Email

National Pubwatch has launched new research to demonstrate the importance of pubwatch schemes to fighting crime and disorder.

The voluntary organisation, that supports over 800 pubwatches across the UK, has commissioned a team of academics at Leeds Beckett University to undertake a rigorous study to evaluate the strengths and effectiveness of National Pubwatch and local pubwatch schemes around the UK and their impact on crime reduction and community safety.

A key element of the study is a survey of people involved in running and supporting pubwatch schemes. This includes licensees and staff, representatives from local authorities and police, as well as members of other organisations that collaborate with pubwatches.

National Pubwatch is calling for people to take the survey here and give their insight.

The research is being funded with support from both JD Wetherspoon and Diageo.

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said:

“’I would like to thank two of our main sponsors JD Wetherspoon and Diageo for generously funding this crucial research which we hope will highlight the importance of pubwatch schemes in creating a safe environment for people to work and socialise.”

He added: “We are asking for you to help fill out this survey to showcase all the integral work that pubwatches do. With the new Government pledging to tackle anti-social behaviour it will be great to showcase how important pubwatches are in helping to achieve safe, secure and responsibly led social drinking environments.”

This latest research is a follow-up to similar study conducted in 2013 which found that almost two-thirds of respondents said that their local pubwatch scheme contributed to a decrease in the amount of alcohol-related violence in their premises and local area. While 94% said it was important for National Pubwatch to offer support and advice for new schemes, an equal percentage said it was important in providing ongoing support.

Importantly, the latest research will also be asking participants to identify good practices, suggest improvements, and innovations to develop National Pubwatch and the local pubwatch schemes.

Dr Alexandra Kenyon, from Leeds Beckett University who is conducting the research, added:

“This aim of this research is to establish the key benefits of National and local pubwatch schemes for a range of stakeholders and make recommendations for improvements.

“It will be interesting to see 10-years on from the original research how important the stakeholders involved in pubwatches feel they are continuing to help to create a safer environment for customers and staff working in the night-time economy.”

To fill out the survey please – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Pubwatch2024