Blind Tiger Inns Leases 20th Pub From Star

North West pub company Blind Tiger Inns has taken its 20th pub with Star Pubs, increasing its estate to 22 sites.

Star and Blind Tiger are now carrying out a joint £150,000 refurbishment of The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road in the centre of Preston before reopening it in late November, creating 10 new jobs. The investment will transform the historic Grade II listed pub into a premium social space that specialises in sports and entertainment and serves an extensive selection of drinks.

The refurbishment will completely renovate the outside of the building, bringing out its character and enhancing the local area. New café style seating at the front, as well as a new awning, signage and lighting will add to The Stanley Arms’ smart look.

The project is the fifth investment that Blind Tiger Inns has undertaken this year and the second it will have completed in November, having recently opened The Grosvenor, an 800-capacity venue in a former cinema in Manchester.

Says Blind Tiger Inns’ managing director Chris Tulloch: “Investment is key to the success of the new sites we take on and the continuing success of the existing pubs in our estate. It’s why we like partnering with Star Pubs, as they have a similar ethos and are willing to back us.

“Investment is key when consumers’ disposable income is more limited; you’ve got to be the best to attract them. We invest in a five-year cycle at all our venues and get a return on the new interest it generates from consumers. 2024 has been a strong year for both our community and city / town centre pubs. We’ve built up a sustainable business and a great team. Despite the challenges facing the industry, we are keen to expand in 2025 if the right opportunities become available.”

Comments David Pritchard, regional operations director for Star Pubs: “We have a close relationship with Blind Tiger Inns and enjoy working with them and finding new sites for development that fit their business model. They’re always quick to identify the latest trends and roll them out at an early stage, keeping their pubs fresh and relevant. The Stanley Arms will follow suit and will have the style and wow factor of a big city bar.”