Restaurants And Pubs Reign Supreme, Despite A Quarter Of Brits Cutting Back On Evenings Out

New research from ride-hailing firm Bolt reveals that over a quarter (27%) of Brits are going ‘out’ less at night compared to last year, with rising costs as the main reason. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of those scaling back say they’re deterred by expenses, while 26% cite safety concerns, and 15% say they’re discouraged by fewer open venues1.

However, of those who do go out, the majority (55%) visit restaurants, with two fifths (41%) commonly going to pubs, and about a quarter (26%) going to the cinema. Under a quarter also commonly go to bars (23%) or the theatre (22%). Only about a tenth (11%) go to a club and one in six (16%) go to a live music or comedy venue1.

Bolt’s trip data also reveals that peak hours for nightlife are shifting, now occurring one hour earlier. In 2024, the busiest time was 11 PM on a Saturday, whereas in 2023, it was midnight2.

Bolt’s research shows that the number of people that stay out after 2 AM has dropped by almost a third (32%), and people staying out after 4 AM has halved in the last year1.

Despite this trend, Newcastle, Bristol, and Edinburgh still lead the UK in night-time activity, beating London. However, these cities have all seen a decline over the last year2.

Ranking City Proportion of trips taken at night Decline in proportion of night-time trips, 2024 vs 2023 1. Newcastle 59% -6% 2. Bristol 56% -2% 3. Edinburgh 55% -1% 4. London 52% -2% 5. Nottingham 52% -2%

Chris McMillan, Operations Manager at Bolt, said: “Our insights show that people are going out less at night. This is impacting businesses and individuals alike, from bars and clubs, to restaurants and drivers. We all have a joint objective of protecting and rejuvenating this essential sector, which not only adds billions to the economy but provides a livelihood for millions of people.”

CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, MIchael Kill said:”These findings from Bolt underscore a significant challenge facing the night-time economy. With people going out less, and many citing financial pressures, our sector faces profound impacts on both footfall and business sustainability. The shift to earlier hours and the drop in late-night engagement are reshaping the landscape for nightlife, with venues struggling to adapt. As an essential part of our culture and economy, we must urgently address these issues with government and stakeholders to support the businesses and communities that thrive in the night-time economy.”

1. Opinium survey of 2,000 UK adults (nationally representative sample) in October 2024.

2. Bolt trip data for 2024 YTD compared to 2023.