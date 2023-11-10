Bolton Pub Opens Following £260,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Victoria on Market Street in Westhoughton re-opened last Friday the 3rd November following a major investment of £260,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation including brand new furniture, flooring, fixtures and fittings inside as well as all new lighting and signage outside. The Victoria now boasts a brand-new look and fresh décor to appeal to all the local community.

On Friday the 3rd November, MP Chris Green visited the pub to officially reopen it and customers got to enjoy a DJ set, buffet and complimentary prosecco to celebrate.

Operator of the Victoria, John, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

Chris Green, MP for Bolton West, commented: “I was delighted to attend the reopening of the Victoria.

It was great to see the work that has gone into refurbishing this pub in the heart of Westhoughton and I wish John and the team every success for the future.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Victoria looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, John, every success for the future in making the Victoria a fantastic hub of the community”.