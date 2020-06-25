Bookings Surge As Countdown For Reopening Gets Underway

Hospitality and on trade operators are seeing a surge in bookings as they prepare to reopen in July 4.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson is announcement at the beginning of the week that pubs and restaurants in England can reopen from July 4 the public have “flooded” booking lines in an attempt to pre-empt restrictions.

Oakman Inns has already taken over 3,000 bookings for 4 July when pubs are allowed to reopen, with two of its sites are fully sold out, its CEO revealed as he welcomed the relaxing of measures affecting the hospitality sector.

Peter Borg-Neal said: “We’re delighted that the prime minister, the government and their scientific advisors have listened to the hospitality industry and the recent comments we’ve made with regard to our determination to open our doors, and welcome their decision to reopen the pubs and restaurants of England on 4 July. Far more important, however, is the decision to reduce the two metre social distancing rule to one metre plus.”

“There is substantial public enthusiasm for us to reopen and we have already taken over 3,000 bookings for July 4th with two of our 28 pubs already fully booked. The critical impact for us will be the reduced capacity – not a lack of public demand. The significant challenge will be to ensure that everyone who visits us and works for us has a safe and enjoyable time.”

Michelin starred chef Paul Ainsworth who has establishments in Cornwall said it “has been an incredible 2 days” with his Cornish sites taking 3000 bookings via telephone online and email.