Sector Welcomes Plan To Increase Outdoor Serving Spaces, As Pubs Face 30% Reduction In Capacity

British Beer & Pub Association says increasing outdoor drinking areas will help sector on road to recovery

The British Beer & Pub Association, the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has today welcomed plans for ‘Al Fresco Pubs’, whereby pubs will be given more freedom to serve customers outside.

The trade association said the move will help pubs on their road to recovery, as it reveals today that pubs in England face a 30% reduction in their capacities as they reopen under one metre plus social distancing conditions.

The plans have been published in the UK Government’s Business and Planning Bill today, which will enable more pubs in England, as well as restaurants and cafés, to serve their customers outside.

It will allow pubs to use terraces and car parks as dinning and drinking areas, subject to a streamlined local authority approval process.

The British Beer & Pub Association has said the move will enable pubs to serve more customers outside, whilst offering table service to customers indoors.

It was announced earlier this week that pubs will be able to reopen – indoors and outdoors – from July 4th. Guidance from the Government was also published earlier this week for pubs, which they will follow when they reopen. The BBPA said that as a sector pubs will be doing everything they can to ensure both customers and staff are safe when they return to their local.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Al Fresco pubs will be welcomed by publicans and customers alike. It will give pubs more outdoor space to serve more customers with, which will help them on their road to recovery.

“Our pubs face a 30% reduction in capacity when they reopen under one metre plus social distancing guidelines, so giving them more outdoor space will be a big help.

“Pub goers will certainly enjoy the freedom of being able to order a proper pint of draught beer, whilst soaking up the summer sun outside the pub.

“For those pubs in more urban areas that do not have a pub garden, this is particularly good news.

“Our pubs are getting ready to reopen from 4th July following the guidance set by Government and doing everything they can to ensure both customers and staff alike are safe when they return to their local.”