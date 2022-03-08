Boparan Restaurant Group to Introduce Service Robots

Share Tweet Share Email

Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), has today announced the implementation of two service robots.

The robots are being trialled at BRG’s latest restaurant – Slim Chickens in Guildford which opened last week (3 March).

Using cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI), the service robots can deliver hot chicken up to 4mph via laser guided accuracy, providing the restaurant team with more time to focus on engaging with and serving customers.

Programmed to be fully automated, the robots enhance the dining experience and can engage with guests through spoken conversation, take orders and deliver dishes, both to tables and for collection – they will even purr if you touch them! Infrared cameras, laser radars and sensors to ensure smooth transitions, navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Marking the latest step in BRG’s wider investment strategy focussing on innovation and optimisation, the robots will be rolled out across BRG’s estate of over 100 restaurants nationwide if the trial proves successful.

Nick Smith, Commercial Director of BRG, comments: “We are committed to evolving the guest experience whilst supporting our teams in delivering the quality food and hospitality that Slim Chickens and BRG are famous for. The robots, along with our kiosks, app and table ordering, are the next stage in our digital journey. We don’t plan to replace our team with robots, they are here to support them and make their jobs easier.