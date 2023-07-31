Braintree Pub Re-Opens Following Major Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Nags Head in Market Place, Braintree re-opened last Friday on the 28th July following a major investment of £210,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete interior transformation and now features brand new fixtures, fittings and flooring throughout. Thanks to the refurbishment, the Nags Head now boasts a modernised look and fresh décor, to appeal to all the local community. Outside, the pub hosts recently updated lighting and signage to welcome customers in as well as a small courtyard area to enjoy during the summer months.

To celebrate the reopening, customers got to enjoy a special live performance from popular local band, The Locals, on Friday night from 8pm.

Operator of the Nags Head, Louise Crosbie, said:

“Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Nags Head provides a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, and will host regular entertainment including karaoke, quiz nights and live music to bring local residents together. In addition, Louise and the team look forward to supporting several community initiatives including the local foodbank and raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed on-site.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The refurbishment at the Nags Head looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Louise Crosbie, and the whole team every success for the future in making the Nags Head a fantastic hub of the community”.

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks. Proper Pubs recently installed its 100th defibrillator across its estate through fundraising with the help of its locals.