Brakspear Celebrates Excellence At 13th Annual Hospitality Awards

Brakspear held its 13th annual Hospitality Awards on 9th September, bringing together publicans and industry professionals on the banks of the Thames in Henley-on-Thames to recognise outstanding achievement across the brewery’s pub estate.

The awards ceremony celebrated pubs and operators who have demonstrated exceptional performance over the past year, with winners selected through a comprehensive judging process that included business development metrics, customer feedback, mystery visits, TripAdvisor reviews, and assessments by independent industry judges.

Five categories recognised different aspects of pub excellence, with awards going to operators who have shown creativity, community engagement, and business acumen alongside exceptional food and drink offerings.

2024 Winners

Green Fingers Award: The Blackwood Arms, Burnham

Best Cellar Award: The Dog & Duck, Wokingham

Best Sunday Roast Award: The Lamb Inn, Great Rissington

Best Newcomer Award: The Dew Drop Inn, Hurley

Heart of the Community Award: The Star & Eagle, Goudhurst

The judging process recognised not only commercial success but also the real difference these establishments make within their local communities, highlighting operators who have gone above and beyond in their service delivery and community engagement.

Brakspear extended congratulations to all winners and finalists, acknowledging the dedication of publicans across their estate who maintain high standards of operation throughout the year.

The awards were supported by key industry sponsors including Carlsberg Britvic, Heineken, Diageo, Berkmann Wines, and Beavertown, whose partnership enabled the celebration of excellence across the pub sector.