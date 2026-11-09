Brakspear Expands Honeycomb Houses with Acquisition of The Stroud Hotel

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Pub operator Brakspear is expanding its Honeycomb Houses managed division with the acquisition of The Stroud Hotel in the heart of the Cotswold town.

The deal for the landmark Grade II-listed hotel brings the number of Honeycomb Houses sites to 13, and also expands Brakspear’s presence in the Stroud area, where it already owns The Egypt Mill Hotel in Nailsworth and The Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

Having recently reported a 23% increase in turnover for Honeycomb Houses in 2025, with like-for-like growth of 7%, the latest acquisition continues Brakspear’s strategy to grow its managed operation as opportunities arise.

The Stroud Hotel has 24 en-suite rooms, including five suites, and has a thriving function business as well as being a popular venue for dining and entertaining. Its location directly opposite Stroud railway station appeals to tourists and business travellers alike.

With the business having recently been refurbished to a high standard, Brakspear will close the hotel for a week to convert it to the Honeycomb Houses model and systems, before reopening on 10 November. The existing employee team is remaining in place.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We’re delighted to be taking on The Stroud Hotel, which is an iconic business within the town. It’s complementary to our established strength in the immediate area and more widely across the Cotswolds, and as a family-owned business we take our responsibilities as the new custodians of this wonderful building seriously.

“We’re also very pleased to welcome the existing employee team to the Honeycomb Houses family. They’re the driving force of what is already a successful business, so for us this an evolution, not a revolution. With The Stroud Hotel retaining its unique character, and now with the strength of the Honeycomb Houses team behind it, our aim is to help take this already well-loved local business to the next level.

“For the hotel’s existing customers within the town and beyond, it is very much business as usual, from food to functions. For new customers, the timing is perfect. We’re taking bookings for festive dining and Christmas Day celebrations, and The Stroud Hotel will be a great place for drinks with friends, celebrations, as well as for Christmas and New Year breaks.

“Whether they’re new to The Stroud Hotel, or already a regular customer, the festive season will be the perfect opportunity for guests to see us in action, as we look forward to welcoming them time and again in 2027 and beyond.”