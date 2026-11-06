Greene King Wins Most Impactful Collaboration Project at WiHTL Awards

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Greene King has won the Most Impactful Collaboration Project award at the WiHTL Inclusion in Awards for its Releasing Potential programme, recognising the company’s collective work with its partners to create sustainable employment opportunities for prison leavers.

The WiHTL Inclusion in Awards recognise organisations, teams and individuals helping to advance inclusion and drive positive change across the hospitality, travel, leisure and retail sectors.

The award, presented on Tuesday 3 November, celebrates the collaboration behind Releasing Potential, which brings together government, prisons, charities, education providers and other organisations to help people leaving prison overcome barriers to employment and build sustainable careers in hospitality.

Greene King’s Releasing Potential programme is delivered with the support of a wide network of partners including the Ministry of Justice, New Futures Network, Scottish Prison Service, Department for Work and Pensions, prison education providers Novus and PeoplePlus, Employment Advisory Boards, local councils and charities including Only A Pavement Away and Recruitment Junction, alongside more than 75 prisons and Greene King suppliers.

Since its launch in 2019, Releasing Potential has supported 373 prison leavers into employment with Greene King. More than 150 candidates have also been supported through its four prison Training Academy kitchens across the UK, helping participants develop the skills they need for employment through practical training and accredited qualifications.

Kat Harper, Director of Sustainability at Greene King, said: “This award is a reflection of the strength of the partnerships behind Releasing Potential. Our partners bring different expertise and support, and we share a common ambition to help people leaving prison overcome barriers to finding employment and build a positive future.

“Stable employment can play an important role in helping people rebuild their lives and reduce the likelihood of reoffending. By working together, we can give people the support they need to sustain employment and succeed.”

Only A Pavement Away is one of Greene King’s charity partners, providing wraparound support, including practical help with accommodation and travel arrangements, alongside ongoing well-being support to help prison leavers make the transition from custody into employment.

Greg Mangham, CEO and founder of Only A Pavement Away, said: “Partnerships like this show what can be achieved when charities, employers, prisons and government work together with a common purpose. Getting a job is a hugely important step for someone leaving prison, but we know that employment alone isn’t always enough. Having the right support around that individual can make a real difference to helping them build confidence, overcome challenges and establish a sustainable future.

“Our partnership with Greene King is about combining genuine employment opportunities with that wider support, and Releasing Potential demonstrates the role hospitality can play in giving people a second chance. We’re delighted to see that collaboration recognised and hope it encourages even more employers across the sector to consider the talent and potential of people leaving prison.”