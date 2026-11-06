Marston’s Pubs Join Forces on 1,100-Mile Pass the Poppy Trek

Image Credit: Marston's PLC

Share Post Share Email

Marston’s Pass the Poppy challenge is underway, taking a specially created 3D poppy on a 20-day journey across our pub estate in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The challenge which started on 23rd October and finishes on Remembrance Day, sees the poppy travelling from pub to pub across the country, with Marston teams and communities coming together to support each leg of the journey while organising local fundraising events along the way.

The poppy’s journey was kicked off by a very special guest, 106-year-old World War Two veteran Howard Hodgson, who was our guest of honour at the Springfield in Darlington.

Arriving at the pub in an army issue Land Rover, Howard joined the Springfield team and local community for an afternoon of fundraising, wartime songs, shared stories and remembrance.

There was another milestone to celebrate too. With Howard turning an incredible 107 this month, his care home arranged for 107 birthday cards from people and places across Darlington to be presented to him at the pub.

From Darlington, the poppy is making its way through Marston’s five operating divisions – North, Midlands, East, South East and South West – before finishing at the Otter in Newbridge, South Wales, on Remembrance Day.

Along the route, Marston’s teams and local communities are finding their own ways to move the poppy between pubs, with veterans, bikers, runners and walkers all helping it on its way.

Each stop is an opportunity for pubs to do what they do best: bring people together. From veterans’ breakfasts and community raffles to remembrance quizzes, live music and special handovers, pubs across the route are putting their own stamp on the challenge while raising vital funds for the Royal British Legion.

By the time it reaches the end of its journey on 11th November, the poppy will have travelled more than 1,100 miles across the Marston’s estate, connecting pubs and communities with one shared purpose.

Pass the Poppy forms part of Marston’s wider Raise a Glass campaign, which is now in its third year, having raised more than £220,000 to date in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.