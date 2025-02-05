Brakspear Takes Top Spot In National Survey Of Licensees

Share Post Share Email

Brakspear has been named the best pub operator in an annual survey of pub tenants and lessees in the UK.

In The Licensee Index by industry research specialists KAM, Brakspear placed 1st in 30 of its measures, securing the No.1 spot among the 15 pub operators taking part in the survey.

The results are based on research among licensees – referred to as business owners by Brakspear – running pubs with both large national pub operators and smaller, family-owned operators such as Brakspear. In telephone interviews, KAM researchers ask licensees to rate their pub operator on a raft of measures including: company culture; understanding their business and offering valuable advice; helping to reduce operating costs; support from business development managers (BDMs); marketing support, training courses and the recruitment process.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies (pictured above) said:

“The Licensee Index is recognised as the most thorough survey in the tenanted and leased sector, with their researchers leaving no stone unturned in their pub interviews. We are delighted to have taken the top spot: it’s a great endorsement of our ethos of treating all our business owners as individuals, and offering tailored support to help them run thriving pubs.

“My thanks to all our BDMs and head office team members who work hard to understand each of our pubs and support our business owners. We were particularly pleased to score highly on the value added by our BDMs, our marketing, and on helping our business owners to make the cost savings that are so important in running a successful pub today.”