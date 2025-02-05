Hospitality Industry in Crisis: Night-Time Czar Demands Government Action

Share Post Share Email

One of Labour’s top business supporters has issued a stark warning to chancellor Rachel Reeves that her Budget will cripple businesses and lead to swathes of job losses.

Industry advocate Sacha Lord has made an urgent plea to the Government, warning that without immediate intervention, up to 9,000 pubs could be lost within the next year.

Lord, a high-profile entrepreneur and former Manchester Night-Time Economy Adviser, has been a vocal supporter of the Labour Party for the past four years. However, in a dramatic turn, he has expressed serious doubts over the Government’s commitment to the industry, stating that Labour’s promise to be a ‘party for business and growth’ now rings hollow.

Urgent Call for Action

In a strongly worded letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Lord outlined his concerns, urging the Government to acknowledge the severity of the crisis gripping the hospitality sector. Citing UKHospitality figures, he reminded policymakers that the industry employs 3.5 million people and contributes £54 billion in tax revenue annually.

“Hospitality isn’t just an industry; it’s the heart of our communities and our economy. These businesses are not just numbers; they are the backbone of our high streets, communities, and cultural heritage,” he stated. “If nothing changes, thousands more will collapse, and the Government will be directly responsible.”

His letter comes in the wake of recent tax hikes and operational cost increases, which have led to venue closures, job losses, and stalled investment in the sector. Lord challenged the Chancellor to consider whether supporting businesses to remain viable—even at a modest profit—would be more beneficial than allowing mass closures and job losses.

Mounting Pressure on the Government

The hospitality industry has faced a tumultuous few years, with the impacts of the pandemic still reverberating, energy costs soaring, and supply chain disruptions further straining businesses. The introduction of higher business rates and tax changes has exacerbated these issues, with many operators warning they can no longer remain viable under current conditions.

Industry leaders have repeatedly urged the Government to implement supportive measures, such as VAT reductions for hospitality businesses, business rate reforms, and targeted financial aid to prevent widespread closures.

The Chancellor’s office has acknowledged receipt of Lord’s letter but has yet to provide a formal response. With the threat of thousands of closures looming, industry stakeholders will be closely watching for any indication that the Government is prepared to step in before it’s too late.

The letter can be seen here