2025 Splendid Awards Celebrate Outstanding People Achievements

Splendid Hospitality Group (SHG) hosted the 2025 Splendid Awards – its annual event to celebrate the brilliance of team members across the company’s portfolio of hotels, restaurants and care homes at a glitzy ceremony at Hilton London Bankside called the ‘Night of Stars’, on 3 February.

Hosted by presenter Hannah Walker, SHG founder Shiraz Boghani and Executive Vice Chairman Nadeem Boghani handed out trophies and prizes across nine categories, recognising individuals and teams for their dedication, leadership and impact. The award winners and nominees were recommended by their peers before the Splendid board had the difficult task of selecting the winners.

The full list of winners in order are:

Service Excellence – Asher Alu Nasir, Four Points Flex by Sheraton London Euston

Spirit of Teamwork – The Grand York Sales Team

Rising Star – Sarah Jones, Splendid Restaurants

Brilliant Moment of the Year – Andrew Omole, City Continental London Kensington

Spark of Innovation – Robert Batchelor, Hilton London Bankside

Shiraz Boghani Community Hero – Gabriela Debska, Splendid Restaurants and Worcester Nunnery Way

Hotel/Restaurant/Care Home of the Year – Holiday Inn Wembley

Leader of the Year – Chris Cooper, The Grand, York

Splendid Family Member of the Year – Sally Connor, Splendid Healthcare.

Asher Alu Nasir from Four Points Flex by Sheraton London Euston won the accolade for Service Excellence due to his outstanding customer service during the opening of the first Four Points Flex in the UK last year while The Grand York Sales Team won the Spirit of Teamwork accolade for hitting their ambitious targets.

Sarah Jones from the Splendid Restaurants People Team won the Rising Star award for driving Splendid Restaurants’ KFC team to go further every year, whereas Andrew Omole from City Continental London Kensington won the Brilliant Moment of the Year prize for being completely selfless.

Robert Batchelor from Hilton London Bankside won the Spark of Innovation Award for his role in ensuring the prestigious hotel is now one of only two hotels in the UK to hold Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) accreditation.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Debska from Splendid Restaurants won the Shiraz Boghani Community Hero accolade for her charity work with KFC, and Holiday Inn Wembley won the Hotel/Restaurant/Care Home of the Year Award for regularly accommodating over 600 in-house guests with seamless food and beverage service.

Chris Cooper from the Grand, York won the Leader of the Year award for his inspiring leadership whilst Sally Connor from Splendid Healthcare won the Splendid Family Member of the Year accolade for her exceptional work ethic and 20 years’ service.

Nadeem Boghani, Executive Vice Chairman of SHG, commented:

“Congratulations to all the award winners and nominees this evening. Their dedication and commitment to hospitality is inspirational not just to the board but everyone in the Splendid Family.”