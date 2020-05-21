Brewers And Hospitality Operators Urged To Unite Behind A Virtual Beer Day Britain

With hospitality venues closed and social distancing measures likely to remain in place in the community, this year’s Beer Day Britain on June 15th is set to go ahead as a virtual celebration. It is a chance for the beer community to come together in a show of strength for the sector, and brewers and operators can use the occasion to connect with their customers as the countdown to hospitality reopening begins.

Jane Peyton, instigator of Beer Day Britain is urging breweries and hospitality businesses to host on-line events such as pub quizzes, virtual pubs or beer and food matching if they have the channels to do so, and also encourage their customers and social media followers to participate in the National Cheers To Beer at 7pm.

Confirming the virtual plans, Jane Peyton said “We cannot have the usual party in the pub this year for Beer Day Britain but we can still meet on-line to celebrate our national drink and never has it been more important to unite with a drink and to say Cheers to Beer.”

The National Cheers to Beer entails raising a glass, saying ‘Cheers To Beer’ and then posting a social media message using the hashtag #CheersToBeer. The celebrations, led by the toast, have trended on twitter for the last five years and Jane is hoping to make it six in a row.

“The public have been so supportive of their local breweries during lockdown and Beer Day Britain is a good opportunity to celebrate the love and affection that they have for their favourite beers. But it is also a chance for pubs and other hospitality venues to get involved and remind everyone of the warm welcome and unique atmosphere that awaits them when they can reopen to serve that much longed-for pint. As planning progresses for reopening hospitality, I’d urge brewers, operators and anyone who wants to support British beer to do what they can to mark Beer Day Britain virtually and show that we’re united and longing to share a beer together in person – hopefully very soon.”

Beer Day Britain is on 15th June 2020 and the #cheerstobeer toast will be made at 7pm that evening.

www.beerdaybritain.co.uk