Brewing Sector Launches Roadmap to Net Zero Ahead of COP 26

BBPA, Zero Carbon Forum and Carbon Architecture present roadmap at Tennent’s Wellpark Brewery

The UK’s brewing sector has launched a roadmap to net zero carbon emissions at the Tennent’s Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow.

Led by the British Beer & Pub Association, Zero Carbon Forum and Carbon Architecture – and launched ahead of COP 26 – the roadmap is specifically for brewers.

It will be complementary to the ‘ Hospitality Roadmap to Net Zero launched ’ by Zero Carbon Forum on 19th October, but distinct in recognising the unique challenges of brewing as a key part of UK food and drink manufacturing.

The roadmap provides guidance to the sector to help support breweries across the UK take on an ambitious pathway towards emission reduction targets, which come ahead of those set by the UK and Scottish Governments respectively.

In accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Account and Reporting Standard, the roadmap has been broken down into three ‘scopes’ for reporting purposes.

Scopes one and two of the roadmap, which focus on direct and indirect emissions from operations, outlines the ambition for brewers to reach net zero by 2030. Scope three, which focusses on indirect emissions from supply chains, describes the ambition for brewers to reach by 2040.

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said: -“I am delighted to see the publication of the Brewing Sector Roadmap. It will help businesses decarbonise and set strategies which support our commitment that Scotland will reach net zero by 2045.

“It is particularly appropriate that the roadmap is launched in Glasgow shortly before the COP26 Summit, which provides an opportunity for Scotland to demonstrate its world leading climate action.

“I wish the brewing sector all the best with delivery of its plans.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “As a sector that takes sustainability seriously, we are delighted to work with Zero Carbon Forum and Carbon Architecture to launch this brewing specific roadmap, which provides British brewers with a clear pathway to a net zero, green future.

“Brewing is distinct from the wider hospitality sector and is a key part of food and drink manufacturing across the UK, so requires a bespoke roadmap for reaching net zero.

“Using this roadmap, brewers can continue their great work to date in reducing their environmental footprint and support the roadmap for the wider hospitality sector in reaching net zero.”