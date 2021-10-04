Persian Rice Pudding

Share Tweet Share Email

Recipe submitted by LittlePod.

Some purists prefer their rice pudding to be a rice, milk and sugar only affair. But this Persian version (with its images of fields full of roses and of exotic spices) contains vanilla, which really brings an amazing range of complementary flavours together. Although this is served hot, you can enjoy it chilled as well. I can imagine eating it for breakfast.

Ingredients

50 g butter

100 g arborio rice

850 ml whole milk

100 ml cream (single or double, as you wish)

90 g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod, split, seeds scraped and reserved

1⁄2 a cinnamon stick

grated zest of 1⁄2 orange

grated zest of 1⁄2 lemon

1 teaspoon rose syrup or

1 tablespoon rosewater

about 6 crushed pink peppercorns

a pinch of grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon flaked almonds (optional)

3−4 saffron strands

1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons pistachios, roughly chopped

2 fresh figs, roughly chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 140°C (275°F) Gas 1.

2. Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat, then add the rice. Stir to coat the rice, as if you were making a risotto. Stir in the milk, cream, sugar, vanilla pod and seeds, cinnamon, orange and lemon zest, rose syrup or rosewater, pink peppercorns, nutmeg and almonds, if using.

3. Transfer the contents of the pan to an ovenproof dish and bake for 2 hours; alternatively, simmer it on the stove for 45 minutes, or until the rice is soft, making sure you stir it, especially towards the end of cooking. About 10 minutes before it is ready, stir in the saffron strands.

4. Once the rice is cooked, garnish it with pomegranate seeds, pistachios and figs and remove the vanilla pod before serving.

Serves: 4

Cooking time: 2 hours

Per serving:

433 Kcal

13.5g protein

31g carbohydrates

30.25g fat