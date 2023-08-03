Bristol Hoteliers Support Walk For Wellbeing

Share Tweet Share Email

Members of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) are teaming up with their counterparts in Bath to take steps to raise thousands of pounds to support Hospitality Action.

Now in its fourth year, every penny raised supports people who work in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times and mental health issues.

It’s the first time that the BHA has taken part in Walk for Wellbeing and it has joined forces with Bath Hoteliers Association to host a fund-raising 20km walk on Sunday 8 October, two days before World Mental Health Day.

Walkers will be able to trek from the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre to The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa in Bath, or take the same route from Bath to Bristol, alongside the popular Bristol and Bath Railway Path.

Walk for Wellbeing events have taken place in other UK cities over the past few years – and will take place at various locations again this year – and have so far raised £120,000.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre, said:

“We are hoping that more than 100 people will take part in our event and have a target of raising £10,000 towards promoting wellbeing within the hospitality sector.

“Over half of the people who currently contact Hospitality Action for support reference mental health issues. The overwhelming majority are also struggling with household debts, with some even facing the threat of eviction. Nearly half are working in front-facing roles, such as bar staff, waiting teams and baristas.

“Hospitality roles can be challenging at times in terms of pace, hours and volume of work, so the responsibility to promote wellbeing is something we should all take on.

“We do such a great job looking after our guests and customers but we also need to make sure we look after ourselves and each other.

“The BHA wants as many members as possible to take part in such a worthwhile event for the benefit of those who work in hospitality, not just in Bristol and Bath but nationwide.

“The first Walk for Wellbeing event in the South West will take participants on a flat, traffic-free route lined with greenery.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media, which organisers the fundraising events, said:

“We are delighted to create the Bristol/Bath walk this year as the fifth major city walk to join Walk for Wellbeing.

“I hope as many hospitality businesses as possible will join us on what will be a fun day and, more importantly, raise funds to support the incredible work Hospitality Action does in our industry.”