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Hoteliers in Bristol are calling for their voices to be heard in any decision-making behind the introduction of a visitor levy in the city.

In September the Government announced the new Overnight Visitor Levy Bill, which would give regional mayor’s the power to introduce a tax on overnight accommodation stays.

Helen Godwin, Mayor of the West of England Combined Authority, has said: “Tens of millions of visitors spend billions of pounds in the West of England each year, brought here by amazing attractions like the Roman Baths, Clifton Suspension Bride, Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier and the Bristol Zoo project.

“The overnight visitor levy will allow us to invest more money raised here right back into the region, like other places already do around the world.

“That could well mean transport and tourism improvements, helping communities to see and feel a difference from devolution.”

At its most recent meeting, the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) discussed the so-called ‘Tourist Tax’ and its potential impact in depth.

BHA Chair Adam Flint said: “What we are all firm on, within Bristol and the surrounding market, is that we know the visitor levy is coming, but what matters most is how it is run and operated.

“Last week the Government released a statement saying the levy is to be charged as a percentage rate of the cost of accommodation, rather than as a flat fee, to be no higher than five percent.

“While this gives clarity for all visitors, this was not a preferred method that the BHA would like to have seen implemented.

“We would have preferred a minimal flat fee of around £2 per night, so it would not affect varying size of business too much.

“This would be easier to administer, easier for visitors to know exactly what they are paying, and generally a fairer way to go.”

He added: “Our plea is that, in the coming months, as an organisation, we would like to be more involved in this matter at every level, enabling us to support a positive roll-out.

“Potentially, it’s a great investment for cities with the monies collected, but we want to ensure it’s viewed that way and not simply as another tax.

“How any money generated by the levy is spent and distributed is vitally important, so let’s make sure all relevant parties are involved in those decisions.”