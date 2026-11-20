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The cost of eating out is increasing at nearly three times the rate of food inflation, as a perfect storm of rising labour costs, business rates, and taxes hits the sector, according to new research from Meaningful Vision.

Prices at the UK’s top fast food, restaurant, and pub chains have risen by an average of 6.6% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, the firm said, compared to the Office for National Statistics’ food and beverage inflation rate of 2.4% over the same period – a gap of 4.2%. This time last year, the difference was just 2.5%.

Although last week’s Budget included measures to support hospitality providers, Meaningful Vision estimates that the business rates savings will be broadly offset by the additional employer National Insurance generated by next April’s wage increases, leaving the sector’s overall tax burden largely unchanged. As a result, Meaningful Vision said the pressure on menu prices is likely to continue into 2027.

Maria Vanifatova, CEO of Meaningful Vision, said: “The fact that menu prices at fast-food outlets, restaurants, and pubs are rising almost three times faster than food inflation highlights the pressures facing the sector from wages, business rates, VAT and energy costs, while trying to remain competitive in a highly price-sensitive market.

“The rates relief announced in the Budget will be welcome for the smallest venues, but with wages rising again next April and no change to VAT, it is unlikely to slow price rises for most of the market in the short term. Staff costs account for more than 30% of hospitality turnover, around three times the share in retail. Every rise in the National Living Wage and employer National Insurance, therefore, feeds more directly into menu prices.

“At the same time, hospitality pays around 2.5% of its turnover in business rates, compared with an average of 0.6% across sectors, because pubs, restaurants, and hotels need large premises relative to their sales. Research from the British Retail Consortium found that hospitality paid 82p in business taxes for every £1 of pre-tax profit in 2025/26 – the highest of 11 sectors and well above the 50p average. The Budget’s piecemeal measures do little to change that fact.”

Despite rising prices, footfall reached its highest point of the year in the third quarter, growing by 0.1% year-on-year and outperforming the same period in 2025. That was helped by the World Cup in July, which saw pubs and fast-food operators register footfall increases of 3% and 1.3%, respectively.

However, Meaningful Vision’s analysis – which tracks customer visits, pricing, promotions, and store openings at 60,000 outlets run by brands ranging from Domino’s to Wetherspoon’s – found the summer boost dissipated by September, with overall footfall weakening -1.4% year-on-year.

The tough trading environment saw many operators pause expansion plans in the third quarter, with 0% growth in the number of outlets across the UK’s top 300 fast-food, pub, and casual dining brands tracked by Meaningful Vision – the first time this has happened in five years. Across the first nine months of the year, the market expanded by just 0.3%, compared with 1.0% in the same period of 2025.

While the fast-food sector continued to grow, it did so at a significantly slower pace. Outlet numbers increased by 0.9% over the first nine months, compared with 2.3% a year earlier, while quarterly growth eased from 1.1% between January and March to 0.7% in the three months to October. Greggs has led the way on new site openings in the last 12 months with 53 additional locations – more than double the 23 opened by Popeyes, which was second.

Maria Vanifatova added: “In a tough economic environment, footfall held up well through the summer, supported by major events such as the World Cup, but that momentum has begun to fade. The concern for many operators is that there is only so much scope to pass on higher costs before that begins to impact demand.

“Perhaps the clearest indicator of market sentiment is the slowdown in expansion activity. When businesses pause new openings, it reflects a degree of caution about future trading conditions. While demand for eating out remains strong in the long term, operators are becoming increasingly selective about where and when they invest, with only four regions registering higher growth than a year ago.”