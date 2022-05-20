Bristol’s NEW Dood & Drink Trade Show is Helping Hospitality Action.

Share Tweet Share Email

As part of the new Source Roadshow, now only four weeks away, Hale Events, the show organisers, have introduced a Feature Space focussed on supporting the great work that Hospitality Action do.

Hospitality Action is the national charity that offers help, advice, and support whenever times get tough forstaff in the hospitality industry, to help get them back on their feet and enjoying the job again, or to prepare them for the next phase of their lives. It’s fair to say that a lot of staff have been finding things tough lately!

Hale Events have commissioned Bristol artist Ollie Gillard of Gage Graphicsto create a large one-off piece of work, that will be auctioned off later in the year, to raise funds for Hospitality Action. It will be a fun representation of the journey our food and drink takes from producer to consumer. On top of that, the artwork Ollie creates will end up on a limited run, and magnum, of GinJar’s gin, which will also be auctioned off. Ollie will be completing his work live at the show, in the Feature Space.

The show is full of tasters and samples and the Feature Space is no different. This is where you can enjoy creative matchings between local award-winning Somerset Charcuterie, and Ginjar’s refreshing twisted gin cocktail samples. You can also meet The Happy Mexican, who will delight your taste buds with his authentic Mexican food. To help you chill out while you’re enjoying all this, there will be a DJ creating some background sounds for you to enjoy.

And it’s all for a good cause!

To find out what else there is to discover, come along to the show, on Thursday 16th June at Ashton GateStadium, Bristol. You can register for your free trade entry badge at bristol.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk or call 01934 733456.