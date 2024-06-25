Britain’s Best-Looking Pubs Revealed

Share Tweet Share Email

CAMRA has unveiled the winners of its prestigious Pub Design Awards, which recognise the highest standards of architecture in the refurbishment and historic conservation of pubs across the UK, plus the most innovative construction and conversions of new venues.

The awards are judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation. This year there are three winners, two highly commended and three commended pubs across different categories ranging from refurbishment to new build. These include:

Historic England Conservation Award – This award is given for work which conserves the pub’s architectural features, whilst updating its facilities.

The Vines, Liverpool (Winner, pictured above) – A full conservation and refurbishment of the interior of this iconic Grade II* listed Edwardian pub has undone years of poor care under the previous management. The judges were impressed with the high quality of the restoration, which has brought the building back to life as a spectacular example of historic pub design and craftsmanship.

New Build: This category assesses newly built pubs in 2023.

Hall & Woodhouse Taplow, Buckinghamshire (Highly Commended) – The new Hall & Woodhouse pub is located by the River Thames, with an expansive outdoor terrace that provides wonderful views over the local landscape. The two-storey state-of-the-art building features striking architecture that complements the surrounding environment. The judges were particularly impressed by the exterior which draws on design themes taken from the sheds and warehouses associated with riverside locations.

Conversion to Pub Use Award: This category rewards outstanding conversions of buildings which were originally built for other uses and have now been transformed into a pub.

bod Alsager, Cheshire East (Winner) – Previously a former solicitors’ office, Titanic Brewery’s latest café bar features extensive use of recycled and re-purposed materials, converting the original internal doors into the frontage of a bespoke bar and a chandelier made from Titanic beer bottles. Judges also praised the new light and airy conservatory which supplies a ‘wow’ factor to the bar.

Refurbishment: This award is given for the best refurbishment of an existing pub building, this can range from a complete gutting and replacement, to enhancing the design of what was originally in the pub.

Kings Arms, Elham (Winner) – This ancient inn, which has been part of the social life of the village for centuries, has undertaken a creative makeover which has enhanced the atmosphere of the building. The total internal and external renovation and remodelling has resulted a warm, welcoming and contemporary environment. Judges commented that the pub is “A lovely place for a drink or a meal”.

Crown, Chislehurst (Highly Commended) – The Crown, which dates back to 1874, underwent a major 12-week renovation, with care taken to retain its unique character while introducing a more modern look and feel. An impressive central servery and a light and airy orangery leading out into the remodelled garden area are features of what is now a very contemporary interior.

Bell, Tring (Commended) – The 17th century coaching inn received a sensitive redesign and redecoration to give it a contemporary feel while enhancing its historic features.

Sheep & Penguin, Wells (Commended) – Having been closed for years and in a near-derelict condition, the pub (previously known as the Mermaid) appeared highly unlikely to ever reopen. A complete restoration has breathed new life into the Sheep & Penguin, transforming it from an eyesore into a building that makes a positive contribution to the city’s streetscape. The judges described it as “a bright and welcoming place for a drink or a meal”.

Community Local – This category is reserved for outstanding refurbished street-corner locals

Pipe Makers Arms, Broseley (Commended) – A quality refurbishment of a pub which provides attractive facilities for a range of community groups and activities.

CAMRA will be celebrating with a presentation event, which is open to the press, at The Vines in Liverpool L1 1JQ on Wednesday 19 June from 2:30pm.

Chair of the Pub Design Awards judging panel, Andrew Davison, said:

“Once again, the Pub Design Awards’ judges have had a hard job in selecting the winners from the entries submitted. Despite the pressures the hospitality industry is under, we are pleased to report that people are still prepared to invest time, money, and resources into conserving their buildings, and upgrading them to meet the latest challenges.”

“Our Pub Design Awards recognise the high standards of flair and imagination which have gone into these projects, and the ambitious craftsmanship involved in the repair and conservation work. Despite everything thrown at it, we believe that the pub has a key role to play in our communities, and that it will continue to flourish as an institution. The high quality of the entries for these Awards provides evidence to support that belief.”