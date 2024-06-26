Pedalling For Pubs Rebrands As Hospitality Rides

Share Tweet Share Email

At the wrap party of this year’s Pedalling for Pubs campaign, organisers unveiled a complete rebrand for the initiative, with the new name for the charity bike ride announced as ‘Hospitality Rides’.

The Hospitality Rides rebrand follows three highly successful charity bike rides under the Pedalling for Pubs name, with riders of this year’s campaign raising an incredible £320k, thanks to fundraisers, donors, supporting partners and sponsors including KAM, Punch Pubs, Greene King, Avani Solutions, Fleet Street, Lucky Saint, Britvic and Play it Green.

As Hospitality Rides, organisers hope that the charity bike challenge will get even more people from the sector involved and raise even more vital funds to supporting the incredible work that the Licenced Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away do for the sector.

Ride founder, Katy Moses of KAM research agency said, “After three successful years under the Pedalling for Pubs name, we felt it was the right time to rebrand the initiative to ensure all of the hospitality sector knows this epic charity bike ride is open to all and that funds raised are used to support the whole sector.

We’re delighted to launch Hospitality Rides. We hope this will encourage even more people from the sector to get involved and make future years bigger and better than ever!

Thank you to everyone who has made the ride what it is today, seeing the impact that the fundraising is having on the people the Licenced Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away support really is fantastic. Roll on Hospitality Rides 2025.”