Greene King Pub Partners Hits Five Nest Pubs Milestone

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business unit of Greene King, has opened its fifth Nest Pub – The Red Lion in Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

The very first Nest Pub, The Palmer Tavern in Reading, opened in late March this year, meaning the Nest Pubs franchise concept has grown to five sites in just three months.

Nest Pubs is the second pub franchise concept from Greene King Pub Partners, building on the success of Hive Pubs, the first pub franchise concept the Greene King business launched in 2021 and which now operates in over 50 sites.

Nest Pubs are wet-led pubs predominantly located on busy high streets and in communities, providing great value, an excellent experience and regular sport and entertainment.

To transform it into a Nest Pub, The Red Lion in Chesham has received a £375,000 investment from Greene King, resulting in the transformation of the pub inside and outside.

The pub will be operated by franchisee Ollie Roberts, who was previously running the pub as its General Manager before taking the step up to franchisee. As a local who grew up in the area and has worked all his career in hospitality, Ollie is looking forward to operating The Red Lion as the fifth ever Nest Pub.

Aimed at those with hospitality management experience who want to take the step up and run their own business with enhanced support, a franchisee can get the keys to their own Nest Pub for just £3,000.

As wet-led pub businesses with a simple to deliver food offer, Nest Pubs have lower staffing costs and enable franchisees to focus on providing a great pub experience.

Franchisees earn through a percentage of the net weekly turnover of their pub, alongside a quarterly percentage of business profits and annual bonuses.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Reaching the milestone of five Nest Pubs in just three months is an incredible achievement and my thanks goes to the team and our wonderful franchisees.”

“As a wet-led pub concept with a very compelling, but simple to deliver food offer, we believe Nest Pubs has a lot of potential. We’ll continue to grow the concept this year alongside Hive Pubs and supporting our core leased & tenanted partners.”