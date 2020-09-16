, British Public’s Top 100 Most Loved Drinks Brands Revealed

A survey of almost 100,000 consumers has revealed which drinks brands the UK loves the most and why.

The “100 Most Loved Drinks Brands” is the first report of its kind and aims to highlight which drinks brands UK adults have the closest emotional connection with.

The research from intelligence service providers Savanta covers all of the major drinks categories – from beer, cider, wine (including Champagne and sparkling) to spirits, soft drinks and no/low alcohol drinks.

Based on data from BrandVue Drinks, Savanta’s market intelligence platform, the survey of just under 100,000 consumers reveals which drinks brands the UK loves the most and why, and aims to highlight what drinks brands UK adults have the closest emotional connection with.

Within the report, the Top 100 lists the UK’s top drinks brands overall, so beers can be compared with wine and spirits brands, for example.

However, it also compares responses by region and different demographic sub-groups, as well as listing details of winners within each drinks category.

Spread across 27 drinks categories, the report allows operators to find out which drinks their potential customers are most likely to order based on the brands they have the most love for.

More than 8,000 interviews per month (over 250 per day) have provided rich and detailed data about the behaviour and attitudes of UK drinks buyers – essential reading for on-trade operators.

“Congratulations to the winners of our UK’s Top 100 Most Loved Drinks Brands report,” says Roger Perowne, UK CEO of Savanta. “It’s great to see a wide range of different beverages in there – from alcoholic drinks to soft drinks, there’s something for everyone’s taste buds. It’s also interesting to see that while we are hugely fond of our well known and best-selling brands, there is room for less well-known aspirational brands such as craft beers and gins.

“Though we might not have been able to visit the local pub, the data also shows that the lockdown didn’t stop Brits from indulging in their favourites and, interestingly, it didn’t change which drinks brands people love the most at all.”

The report can be viewed here https://info.savanta.com/brandvue/top100/drinks/2020?utm_campaign=UK_2020_08_BV_Drinks_Top100&utm_source=Maddy%20article%20link&utm_medium=Maddy%20article%20link&utm_term=Maddy%20article%20link&utm_content=Maddy%20article%20link