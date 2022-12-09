Brits Keen to Travel this Winter, with Two Thirds Planning Holidays Between December and February

Share Tweet Share Email

Heading into the festive period, Tripadvisor’s Winter Travel Index reveals that Brits are eager to get away with almost two thirds (60%) set to travel between December 2022 and February 2023.

The final instalment of the Tripadvisor Travel Index for 2022, based on traveller intent data and consumer sentiment data, reveals that travel, globally, shows no signs of abating. More than two thirds (67%) of respondents across the world are planning to travel this upcoming season (between 1/12/22-28/2/23) and the majority of those (82%) are planning 1-2 trips.

When it comes to Brits, almost half (47%) are planning to travel more than last winter and they’re not waiting for the Christmas break.

Jetting off much earlier than holidaymakers across the rest of the world, the 1st to 7th December is the most popular week for travel, with 2nd December set to be the busiest day for winter trips.

While U.K. travellers continue to prioritise spend on travel despite the mounting cost of living, 7 out of 10 (71%) now consider affordability the most important factor when planning a trip. In line with the global average, almost two thirds (62%) plan on changing their travel behaviours as a result of rising living costs: around a third (31%) are planning a little less time away with shorter trips and 31% will holiday closer to home.

Travellers globally are favouring domestic trips (57%), however Brits are split right down the middle when it comes to choosing between jetting off to sunnier climes or staycationing closer to home.

Major cities such as London, Edinburgh and Belfast top the charts for U.K. travel, and internationally, the majority of Brits are seeking the warmth of the European sun this winter. More than half of the top 10 most popular international destinations are in Spain, with the Canary Islands coming out top once again.

Looking to locations increasing in popularity, as the world continues to open up, Brits are once again looking to long-haul travel to get their winter sun fix. The 10 fastest growing global destinations for U.K. travellers (those that have seen the largest year-on-year growth) are all more than a seven hour flight away. Vietnam contributes four of the most popular up and coming tourist spots, with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang and Hoi An all making it into the top 10 fastest growing global destinations for winter travel this year.

Closer to home, Brits are increasingly keen on rural staycations. Borrowdale in the Lake District is the the No.1 fastest growing destination in the U.K. and the Cotswolds and the West Country are sought after spots for a more local getaway, with Castle Combe, Wiltshire and Woolverton, Somerset coming in at No.2 and No.3. Scottish winter escapes will be in high demand, with towns such as Onich and Morar in the Scottish Highlands making up four of the top 10 trending destinations across the U.K.

When it comes to the festive period, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the most popular travel destination for Christmas and New Year, while Spain remains a favourite with four Spanish holiday resorts in the top 10 for that period. Many are also in search of a more traditional, ‘white Christmas’ with New York and Paris No 2. and No. 3 most popular international cities for festive breaks.

