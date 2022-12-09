Paul Anderson of Meiko UK Appointed New Chair of FEA

Share Tweet Share Email

Aims to continue improving awareness and support offered to members and the industry

Paul Anderson, managing director of Meiko UK, has been appointed as the new chair of the Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA) at the recent AGM. The meeting also endorsed his proposal that Emma Brookes, managing director of Quintex UK, be elected as vice chair.

Taking over from outgoing chair Stephen Hobbs, director of Grande Cuisine, Paul outlined his aims and areas of focus over the next two years. With the hospitality industry dealing with ongoing staffing issues and rising costs he stressed the importance of FEA’s work and the support it provides its members and to foodservice operators. He aims to help it continue to find new opportunities for the training and development it offers. A particular focus of this will be aimed at widening training opportunities for younger staff entering the industry, to help bring in new blood.

Furthermore, with energy costs increasing and the importance of swift action to reduce carbon footprints, the ability of the FEA and its member’s companies to help the industry make cost savings and improve its environmental impact through the use of better equipment will remain a vital part of its work.

The appointment of Emma Brookes as vice chair is another indication of the FEA’s commitment to environmental issues as she is chair of the Association’s Net Zero Carbon Forum. “Her passion for reducing carbon and focusing on finding better ways to save energy is infectious,” says Paul. “Emma matches my wish to help all in implementing the needs of the circular economy and meeting the carbon reduction targets across the value chain, and she is undoubtedly the best person for the job.” Emma is the first woman in FEA’s history to hold the vice chair position and will become chair herself after Paul’s two year tenure.

“It is imperative that all of us at FEA continue to raise awareness of the support that the FEA offers,” says Paul. “We can help the industry with enhanced energy saving measures and advanced technology to reduce carbon emissions.”