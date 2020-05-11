Brown Butter and Honey Garlic Roasted Chantenay

Sticky, buttery and sweet – this versatile side dish is simple yet glorious. Perfect served with a roast!

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 kg Chantenay carrots, washed

125g butter

3 tbsp honey

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ pack parsley, chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 200.

In a large saucepan add the butter and cook over medium high heat. Whisk for a few minutes until the butter starts to become frothy and brown.

Add the honey and garlic and remove from heat.

Add the carrots to the pan, toss until coated and spread evenly on a large baking sheet.

Season with salt and pepper and bake for 15-20 minutes or until carrots are tender.

Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley.

Recipe and images courtesy of chantenay.co.uk