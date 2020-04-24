Budweiser Brewing Group: Save Pub Life Hits £500k Milestone

Save Pub Life, Budweiser Brewing Group’s programme to support the trade during Covid-19 closures, has hit the milestone of £500,000 in funding to pubs.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of AB InBev, launched Save Pub Life to provide urgent financial support to the nation’s pubs following their closure in March. The scheme allows pubgoers to buy a gift card to spend at their local pub once it reopens. Budweiser Brewing Group has pledged to match the value of the gift cards up to a combined total of £1 million.

Since launching four weeks ago, more than 1,300 pubs across the country have signed up to the scheme. Pubgoers have purchased more than 9,500 gift cards, and the scheme remains open to new pubs and purchases.

Pubs can find out more and sign up to the scheme at: https://savepublife.com/

Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group says: “The response to Save Pub Life has been overwhelming – both the positive feedback we’ve received from publicans and the generosity of people in supporting their local pub during this challenging time.

“Pubs are not just a significant contributor to the nation’s economy, they are a core part of our communities. We launched Save Pub Life to help support the future of this vitally important industry, and are thrilled that the scheme has made an impact less than a month from launch. Our goal is to help as many pubs as possible, so we’d encourage any pub that hasn’t signed up to visit SavePubLife.com.”

Dom Levi, owner of Tribeca and Three Piggies, Liverpool says: “Save Pub Life has allowed us to access money at a time when we have little or no income. Signing up was fast and efficient – we can’t recommend the scheme highly enough.”