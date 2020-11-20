Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I Launches Save Pub Life 2.0 To Support The On-Trade During Second Lockdown

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, re-launches its gift card scheme Save Pub Life to help communities support their local pub this Christmas. The platform provides a simple way for people to do their Christmas shopping with local businesses, enabling pubgoers to buy a gift card for a friend or loved one for their favourite local pub. Budweiser Brewing Group will send the initial purchaser a gift card of equal value, to encourage people to come together when pubs re-open and share a beer. The pubs will receive the value of both gift cards now, when they need it most.

On 5 November, all pubs and bars operating in England closed their doors as part of the second lockdown. After one of the toughest years in memory for the On-Trade, the new measures have come as a further blow to the industry and once again put some venues at risk of permanent closure.

When the On-Trade initially shut in March, Budweiser Brewing Group launched Save Pub Life to offer a lifeline for consumers to support their locals. Pubgoers were able to buy gift cards to spend at participating venues when they reopened in July. Budweiser Brewing Group matched the value of the gift cards and, crucially, funnelled the money to all participating businesses during this initial lockdown – a time when they needed it most. More than 1,500 pubs signed up to the scheme, 17,000 gift cards were bought and over £1 million was donated in financial support in just over two months.

In what is usually their busiest time of year, Britain’s pubs have had to close their doors as part of local and nationwide lockdowns. Save Pub Life will not only help bring financial support to pubs and bars whilst they remain closed but will enable people to support local businesses and to come together this festive season.

To help businesses communicate with their supporters and drive gift card sales, Budweiser Brewing Group will again be providing marketing materials and social media templates. And for those venues that are not yet signed up, the website will have an option allowing new registrations.

Christmas is usually a time full of holiday parties and celebrations, so Budweiser Brewing Group will also be promoting its range of no and low alcohol beers, including new Budweiser Zero and Stella Artois Alcohol-Free to encourage responsible drinking and moderation across the festive period. Each Save Pub Life gift card will include a tip on how to drink smart this Christmas.

Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group says: “It’s undoubtedly been a tough year for everyone and the latest round of pub closures has added to the difficulties our hospitality sector faces.

Lee Kelly, Director at Upton Tavern in Widnes, Liverpool says: “It was a blow to have to shut again only four months after reopening following the first lockdown. It’s great to see Budweiser Brewing Group reinvigorating Save Pub Life and the chance for our regulars to lend us a helping hand. We hope to see them and their friends who have received a gift voucher sharing a beer as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England and Wales can sign up at www.SavePubLife.com.