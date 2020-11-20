Non-alcoholic Mulled Wine – Wilfred’s

An interesting alternative to the traditional mulled wine recipe, this creation by Wilfred’s is the go-to festive tipple for those looking to skip booze this festive season.

Recipe (serves 2):

300ml Wildred’s Aperitif (0% ABV)

30ml of honey or maple syrup

Freshly sliced oranges

A small sprinkling of earthy spices from your cupboard (such as cloves, cinnamon, aniseed, coriander seeds etc)

Method: Place all ingredients into a pan. Warm up until almost simmering, but don’t boil. Leave to rest with a lid for 5 minutes and serve with a ladle into mugs.

www.wilfredsdrinks.com