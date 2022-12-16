NTIA Say Businesses Suffering 30% Downturn in Bookings & Trade as Government loses control of escalating Strike Action.

Train services around the UK will be severely disrupted once more as national strikes resume today (Friday 16th), despite another union accepting Network Rail’s pay deal.

Passengers have been advised to only attempt to travel by train if necessary as this week’s second 48-hour strike by members of the RMT union begins, with three more weeks of disruption to follow.

Just a week ago sector leaders warned that more rail strikes planned for the festive period will devastate Christmas bookings and risk “killing” hospitality businesses across the country, furthermore, research has revealed that the industrial action could also see industry workers lose up to £15 million in tips.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: “Its abundantly clear the Government has lost control, strike action has overshadowed the first Christmas period we have had to celebrate with some normality in over 3 years.”

“Businesses are already seeing a 30% downturn in trade due to transport challenges and changing weather, with festive bookings being cancelled daily and party sizes reducing as we move into the heart of the festive period.”

“It is estimated that businesses will lose over 2 Billion in revenue during this period, vital revenue that will help them survive in the early part of 2023.”

“The Government cannot ignore the escalating situation any longer. As more unions join the UK wide industrial action bringing the country closer to a stand still.”

“Our sector is one of the hardest hit by the rail strikes, first to close and last to open during the pandemic. The current circumstances are critically impacting businesses and will require a Government intervention and further support for businesses at the sharpest end of this crisis.”

Chef Tom Kerridge, who owns restaurants in London, Marlow and Buckinghamshire, said his London venue Kerridge’s Bar & Grill would see its revenues being “hit massively” by the strikes, but noted that more rural areas may be less affected.

Mr Kerridge echoed the sentiments of other operators, stating that he sympathised with railway workers going on strike but that the government should have been working harder to facilitate negotiations with rail unions