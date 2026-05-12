Butcombe Group Makes £1.3M Statement with Expanded Fulham Flagship

Credit: Butcombe Group

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Butcombe Group has reopened The Brown Cow in Fulham following a £1.3 million investment that has doubled the pub’s capacity, created new local employment and substantially widened its food and drink offering.

The project marks the single largest capital investment the premium pub operator and brewer has made in London to date, and ranks among the most significant single-site investments across its entire portfolio.

Having acquired the neighbouring property on Fulham Road, Butcombe undertook two months of renovation and expansion works, transforming The Brown Cow into a considerably larger venue better equipped to serve both drinks and dining occasions. Invited guests were given an exclusive first look at a preview event on 7th May, ahead of the pub’s official reopening to the public on Saturday 9th May.

The project has been driven in part by an exceptional period of trading across Butcombe’s London managed estate, which has recorded like-for-like sales growth of 11.6%. Strong results at The Brown Cow, alongside sister sites including The Punch Bowl in Mayfair, The Fulham Arms and The Cross Keys in Chelsea, gave the group the confidence to accelerate its investment into one of the area’s most established and well-regarded pubs.

The Brown Cow reopening is far from the end of the story for Butcombe’s near-term growth ambitions. The group has confirmed investment into three further sites during the current quarter — a programme made possible in part by the strategic refinancing of its debt facilities last month.

Work is already underway at the Mayflower in Lymington, with redevelopment of both the Dundas Arms in Kintbury and the Methuen Arms in Corsham to follow next month, as the business continues to invest in spaces capable of catering to a broader range of events and occasions.

Jayson Perfect, COO of Butcombe Group, said: “The reopening of The Brown Cow is a fantastic milestone for us, and as our largest single investment in the capital is reflective of our belief in the site, the city and our proposition. London continues to be a hugely exciting market, and this pub demonstrates how our approach works when we combine brilliant teams, great locations and outstanding guest experiences.

“This expansion allows us to serve more guests, extend dwell time and broaden the occasions on which people choose to visit – whether that’s for drinks, dining, watching sport or celebrating something special. People are understandably more conscious about how they spend, and that is why it’s more important than ever that pubs deliver genuine value for money as well as memorable experiences. We’re seeing a clear appetite for premium, experience‑led pubs in neighbourhood locations, and The Brown Cow is now perfectly positioned to meet that demand while remaining very much a local at heart.”