New Welsh Government Should Harness Hospitality’s Potential

Credit: Senedd Cymru / Welsh Parliament

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The new Welsh Government should look to hospitality to drive growth, regenerate high streets and support communities across Wales by cutting business taxes and reforming business rates to help job creation, UKHospitality Cymru said.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the new First Minister and leader of Plaid Cymru, has repeatedly outlined his belief in hospitality, committing in its manifesto to cutting business taxes for hospitality businesses.

UKHospitality Cymru has recommended, in ‘Serving Wales: a manifesto for growth’, the new Welsh Government make a top priority of reforming or replacing business rates to achieve a permanent, lower rate for hospitality businesses.

It also called for a new Tourism and Hospitality Governmental Review, improved partnership between government and industry, and measures to back investment to achieve a new deal for the visitor economy.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: “Throughout our engagement, it’s clear the new First Minister understands the power of hospitality to drive growth, create jobs and support Welsh communities.

“He understands that our local pubs, restaurants and hotels, to name a few, are a vital part of our Welsh identity and culture, but that they have been overwhelmed with cost and red tape.

“I’ve been pleased to work with the First Minister and Plaid Cymru in opposition and was delighted at its commitments to reduce our sector’s tax burden, particularly when it comes to business rates.

“I hope actions to unshackle the potential of hospitality will be one of the first acts of this new Welsh Government and I very much look forward to working with the First Minister and his team to make their manifesto commitments a reality.”