Camerons Brewery Sells 27 Tenanted Pubs To FB Taverns

Camerons Brewery has disposed of 27 tenanted pubs for an undisclosed sum, selling the sites to FB Taverns as part of a strategic move to support growth across its brewery and managed pub division.

The deal comes eight months after some of its franchised, leased and tenanted pubs in its portfolio were put up for sale.

Camerons will continue to operate 47 pubs across the UK, and the business, which also sells beers and ales brewed at its Hartlepool brewery, will retain its managed pubs including its flagship brand, The Head of Steam.

Other outlets remaining under Camerons Brewery ownership include its Urban Country Pubs brand, formed in July 2016 following the purchase of seven venues from Leeds Brewery.

Under FB Taverns’ ownership, the businesses will remain as pubs and will continue to support their local communities. FB Taverns was founded in 2022 with an objective of growing a business primarily focused on wet-led community pubs.

The company purchased six tenanted and two managed pubs from Tadcaster Pub Company earlier this year and also acquired seven sites from Admiral Taverns last June.

Chris Soley, chief executive at Camerons Brewery, said:

“The disposal of our tenanted pubs provides a strong platform for us to focus on investment for growth within both our brewing facility and managed pub estate.

“We are delighted to have completed the transaction with FB Taverns who are focussed on supporting the further development of community pubs. We wish the licensees all the best for the future and would like to thank them for their contributions while working with Camerons.”