CAMRA Backs Law Change to Make Sure Bar Staff Always Keep their Tips

The Campaign for Real Ale has given its backing to a change in the law to make sure that bar staff will always receive tips left by customers

The House of Commons voted unanimously in favour of the Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill this afternoon (15 July). The Bill will change the law so employers are always required to pass on the full amount left as a tip to workers.

The legislation, put forward by Watford MP Dean Russell, will now go on to further stages of debate and votes, and with Government backing it is likely to become law.

Speaking after the debate in the House of Commons, CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said:

“Outstanding service from bar staff is one of the things that really makes a great pub or social club. Pub goers up and down the country rightly want to know that if they leave a tip in recognition of great service, that the money will be going to the staff who deserve it.

“It is absolutely right that the law should be changed to stop some businesses failing to pass on tips and service charges to staff, guaranteeing that hard working bar tenders receive the entire amount that is left to them in tips.

“We hope that this new Bill will continue to receive support from all parties and from the Government so that it can become law as quickly as possible and offer the amazing people who work in pubs, social clubs and taprooms up and down country a guarantee that they won’t have tips withheld from them.”