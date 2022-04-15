CAMRA Campaigns to Boost Pub Trade this Summer

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale is gearing up to launch its “Summer of Pub” Campaign (2 May – 29 August) which encourages people to head down to their local and support the trade after an incredibly difficult two years.

Pubs and breweries across the UK have been asked to organise a range of events to celebrate the first summer without restrictions – whether it be an open mic night, pub quiz or tap takeover. These events will be captured by CAMRA on an interactive map, allowing beer lovers to seek out pubs, clubs and taprooms that are running events nearby. Pubs, breweries and local branches can help spread the word with a wide range of marketing materials freely available through CAMRA.

In addition, CAMRA will be working closely with external partners to put together a real calendar of celebrations around pivotal events in the summer season.

The long bank holiday weekend (2-5 June) will be a key moment in the Campaign, with CAMRA collaborating with the organisers of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations (2-5 June) to promote and celebrate The Big Jubilee Lunch and Thank You Day.

As part of the celebrations, CAMRA will be supporting the Good Beer Co’s initiative to get “Thank Brew” into independent pubs and breweries around the country. Thank Brew is a 3.5% ABV easy drinking Pale Ale created by Fergus Fitzgerald from Adnams, and it is the official beer for the Jubilee Weekend. All profits from ‘Thank Brew’ sales will support three different causes – the Eden projects communities which runs The Big Lunch, Together Coalition which runs Thank You Day and Reset Communities and Refugees, a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK to live with families in communities across Britain under the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

CAMRA will be urging pubs and breweries to stock Thank Brew and run celebratory events over the Jubilee Weekend as part of a Summer of Pub. Beer-lovers will be able to find out who’s stocking Thank Brew on tap and where to celebrate via an interactive map on the website.

James Grugeon, The Good Beer Co-Founder, organisers of the ‘Thank Brew’ campaign for Thank You Day, The Big Jubilee Lunch and Reset Refugees and Communities said:

“We’re proud to be kicking off a big summer of pub with a Thank Brew beer to help celebrate pubs and people across the nation coming together to raise a toast to their local communities and say thank you to HM The Queen for her years of service on the long Jubilee Holiday Weekend.

“With 100 percent of profits going to three fantastic causes supporting people doing good in their neighbourhoods, we hope to sign up thousands of pubs across Britain to serve this limited-edition celebratory brew.”

Another key partnership over the summer will be with Ask Clive to promote “Pub Pride” on 27 May. Pub Pride is a night for venues to celebrate their local LGBTQ+ community and welcome Pride month in their hometown. All Pub Pride events will be available to view on CAMRA’s Summer of Pub map, with a special highlight on Good Beer Guide entries getting involved in the celebrations.

Danny Clare, co-founder and trustee of Ask for Clive said:

“We’re delighted to be running Pub Pride once again this year, which is an opportunity for pubs to open their doors to the LGBTQ+ community and let them know they are welcome. It is fantastic to see CAMRA’s support for the event this year and their Summer of Pub map now features all participating Pub Pride venues, so make sure to check back to the page to find some fantastic Pub Pride events taking place on 27 May!”

The full calendar of events include:

• 2 May – first bank holiday weekend

• 27 May – Pub Pride

• 3 June – Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

• 1-7 June – Volunteers’ Week

• 15 June – Beer Day Britain

• 19 June – Father’s Day

• 4 July – Independence Day (America)

• 6-31 July – Women’s Euros

• 2-5 August – Great British Beer Festival

• 5 August – International Beer Day

• 15 August – Pub Games Day

• 29 August – last bank holiday

Both Pub Pride and the Platinum Jubilee Celebration organisers will be invited down to the Great British Beer Festival’s trade day on 2 August to raise a glass to the key initiative and celebrate the outcomes of the projects.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman said: “The concept behind a Summer of Pub is really quite simple – it’s that the easiest way to support pubs is to use them. That is why we will be working with partners throughout the summer to highlight fantastic events taking place and continually rally people down to their local.

“Pubs have been through a horrendous two years of lockdowns and restrictions and need help to get back on their feet. At the end of the day, you don’t need to be a campaigner to make a difference – let’s just celebrate a return to normal this summer by raising a glass to the trade!”