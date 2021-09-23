CAMRA Encourages Consumers To Back Cask To Celebrate Cask Ale Week

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is joining industry bodies calling for support for pubs, bars, pubcos and breweries to mark this year’s Cask Ale Week, which starts today (23 September) and runs until 3 October.

The organisations hope this will help the industry get back on their feet following the coronavirus pandemic. CAMRA has been a long supporter of Cask Ale Week, an initiative which calls on pub-goers to choose cask–conditioned ale and aims to promote locally produced cask ale.

Cask Ale Week is an opportunity to drive footfall to pubs to enjoy a pint of cask, as well as host other events such as competitions, festivals and events to promote cask ale. CAMRA has called on its 200 branches to get involved planning local events, which will be shared across social media channels and website.

CAMRA Chief Executive Tom Stainer said: “After an incredibly difficult year for the industry, we’re looking forward to joining forces to support and promote UK pubs and breweries.

“The past year has been devastating for the industry and has been especially hard on the sales of hand-pulled cask beer, which can only be served in pubs. In 2019, over 10,000 different cask beers were produced in Britain – there is such a wide range of choice in terms of styles and flavours for beer drinkers, and we need to ensure that selection of choice is protected. It is vital that the industry is provided with much needed support, for local breweries as well as pubs and clubs, so that they can survive and thrive.

“We are urging everyone to celebrate Cask Ale Week in style, by supporting their local businesses and enjoying a pint of cask ale.”

Director of Cask Marque Paul Nunny added: “If ever there were a time for breweries and pubs to promote cask beer, it is now. And if ever there were a timely opportunity, it is Cask Ale Week.

“Everyone in the sector is warmly invited to get involved. You can use it to boost sales of your beer and at the same time, you’ll be supporting the overall effort to promote cask beer – and pub going.

“Together we can make an impact that acting in silo, it is impossible to make.”

Cask Ale Week’s launch comes not long after CAMRA officially relaunched its programme of festivals and events, with beer festivals now following the organisation’s new COVID secure policies to ensure the safety of festival goers and allowing people to once more socialise and celebrate real ale. Several of CAMRA’s forthcoming festivals can be found under the ‘What’s On’ page on caskaleweek.co.uk, or can be seen on CAMRA’s events hub: camra.org.uk/festivals

Other bodies getting involved in the initiative include Cask Marque, the British Beer & Pub Association, UKHospitality and SIBA.

To learn more about Cask Ale Week, visit https://caskaleweek.co.uk