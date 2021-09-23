UK Restaurant Manager Of The Year 2022 Competition Now Open

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH), has launched its prestigious UK Restaurant Manager of the Year (RMOY) competition and is calling all front-of-house managers to apply before the closing date on Monday 25 October 2021.

With the regional and grand final held at the Café Royal in London on 10 January 2022, the competition, which began in 2009, boasts previous winners, Daniel Greenock from The Strathearn, Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire in 2020 and Tomas Kubart, Kerridge’s Bar and Grill, London who collected the accolade in 2019. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the 2021 competition was cancelled so there is no 2021 title holder.

“This competition is open to all UK-based front-of-house restaurant managers and recognises this critical role as a genuine and exciting career path within the hospitality sector” explained Robert Richardson FIH, CEO of the Institute.

“It is an amazing opportunity for these managers to showcase their skills, meet other outstanding professionals, get support and guidance and ultimately, one will be crowned UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2022. What a fantastic title to be awarded in the New Year, after the industry has had such a turbulent period in 2020/21. I can’t wait to see who wins” concluded Robert.

To apply, candidates need to complete a short application form. Successful entrants will be invited to compete in the next round where they will be tested on their technical skills by a panel of leading industry professionals. The top 4 managers will then progress and demonstrate their restaurant management skills in front of the judges and guests, at the celebrated live final at the Café Royal, London in January 2022, with the winner announced on the night.

As John Cousins FIH, chair of the judges and director of The Food and Beverage Training Company commented: “The Restaurant Manager of the Year acknowledges and rewards the best in our industry. All competitors gain opportunities to develop their knowledge, skills, and confidence, meet with and test themselves against others in the same profession and develop their professional networks.”

A sentiment shared by fellow judge and chairman of the Food & Beverage Manager Association and IFBMA Committee member, Roy Sommer FIH: “The UK Restaurant Manager of the Year competition gets better every year” he explained, “with the finals always being heavily contested. It’s great to see so much talent in our industry and how winning the competition helps their careers. We look forward to a great competition.”

Applicants should apply online at: https://www.instituteofhospitality.org/uk-restaurant-manager-of-the-year-2022-competition-form/.