CAMRA Festival To Be Relaunched As The Biggest Beer Event In Wales

The Campaign for Real Ale will be launching the largest beer festival ever seen in Wales in Spring 2020.

The Great Welsh Beer Festival – Cardiff 2020 will run from 22-25 April at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, celebrating Welsh beer, food and music like never before. Following an agreement to triple investment in the annual Cardiff festival (taking place this week from 16-19 October), this truly ‘destination event’ will feature:

An outside marquee venue with capacity for over 5,000 festival-goers (an increase from 700 this year)

Triple the number of local beers on tap and dedicated brewery bars

A ‘trade day’ session for members of the trade and press

The announcement of the Champion Beer of Wales and opportunities to sample winner

Locally sourced food stands to showcase the best of Welsh food

The festival will receive significant investment from the campaigning organisation, which aims to reflect the growing beer festival scene in Wales. It follows in the footsteps of the Great British Beer Festival in London, which regularly sees 40,000 visitors through its doors.

Winston Wardle, Great Welsh Beer Festival – Cardiff organiser said: “The Great Welsh Beer Festival has been a staple of the Cardiff calendar for a number of years now. It’s growing popularity and success has encouraged us to take the next step forward, tripling our investment to host the largest beer festival in Wales.

“With an outdoor venue and more beers on tap than ever before, visitors can be sure to sample the very best on offer across Wales. Make sure to mark your calendars for next spring!”

Members of the press are invited to attend the Great Welsh Beer Festival for a trade preview session on Wednesday 16 October from 5-7 pm to learn more about the festival changes and to meet the organisers.