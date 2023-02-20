CAMRA Raises a Pint to £2 Bus Fare Extension

Share Tweet Share Email

England’s £2 cap on bus fares will be extended until the end of June. The scheme had been due to end on March 21 but has now been extended by three months.

The Department for Transport also confirmed that a three-month extension to bus service funding had also been agreed. The funding was initially introduced during the coronavirus pandemic and bus companies had warned services may be cancelled if a new deal was not struck.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“I want to make bus travel affordable for all, that’s why we’re continuing to cap fares at £2 and protecting local routes, ensuring we have a modern and efficient network that’s accessible for everyone. Getting more people onto reliable and affordable buses will strengthen communities and help grow the economy, connecting people to jobs, driving pensioners to see friends and family, and helping people attend medical appointments or access education.

“I’m determined to ensure that no matter where you live, you have the same opportunities to get around easily and can feel pride in your local area which is why protecting our local bus services is so important.”

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said:

“Cheaper bus fares are great news for the beer and pub trade, making it affordable for people to go out to visit their locals.

“Extending the £2 bus fare scheme for England is something that we had called on Transport ministers to do so that pubs, social clubs, breweries and cider producers grappling with the cost-of-business crisis can benefit from people being able to get to the pub in an affordable and environmentally friendly way.

“We’ll be raising a glass to this decision and we look forward to meeting with Buses Minister Richard Holden MP in his North West Durham constituency soon to show how the £2 bus fare can benefit pubgoers and hospitality bus