CAMRA Responds To Matt Hancock’s Statement Regarding The 10pm Curfew For Pubs And Hospitality

Responding to the statement to the House of Commons by the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chief Executive of CAMRA Tom Stainer said:

“The Health Secretary’s statement was billed as being about the 10pm curfew for pubs and hospitality, but we heard next to nothing about the evidence behind this decision which is crippling the beer and pubs industry.

“Without seeing the evidence about the curfew and about transmissions in pubs, the sector feels that it is being unfairly targeted without explanation, evidence or any financial help to compensate.

“There was also no announcement on targeted financial support which is desperately needed to save our pubs that are seeing reduced trade as a result of government restrictions. Without a new support package, we risk seeing thousands of pubs, clubs and breweries closing for good before Christmas.”