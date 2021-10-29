CAMRA to Host Event Celebrating Leading Voices in the Beer and Cider World

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) will be hosting a panel event attended by leading beer writers and influencers, marking the publication of several of their books through the campaign’s publishing arm.

The exclusive event, taking place in central London on 12 November 2021, will feature award-winning, internationally published authors such as Roger Protz, Pete Brown, Emma Inch, Gabe Cook, Jonny Garrett, Des de Moor, and Laura Hadland amongst others, who have published their work through CAMRA Books.

The panel will be chaired by CAMRA Chief Executive Tom Stainer, discussing books and the beer and cider industry at large.

The authors range from exciting new voices to established industry legends, all exploring the trends, developments and contribution of CAMRA in the world of beer, breweries and more. Guests will have a chance to network and discuss the issues facing the industry with the experts, as well as listening to them in conversation during the panel.

CAMRA Chief Executive Tom Stainer said: “It will be fantastic to welcome several of our brilliant authors to our event next month, both to celebrate the books they have written through CAMRA Books, and to discuss beer and cider, after a tumultuous few years for the industry. I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and chatting over a pint about our favourite brews!”

The featured titles on the CAMRA Books roster include: the World Beer Guide, London’s Best Beers Pubs and Bars, Modern British Beer and the latest edition of CAMRA’s flagship Good Beer Guide, with a foreword by James Blunt, also published on the 12 November.

The event will take place at The Parcel Yard, King’s Cross, King’s Cross Station, London N1C 4AH on 12 November 2021, from 4pm for the reception and drinks, and the formal event beginning at 5pm. Drinks and nibbles will be available.